From Valley Of Flowers To Alleppey, 6 Travel Destinations To Visit During Monsoon

Every season has its own beauty and charm in India and so does the monsoon. From the smell of wet soil to cool and breezy air, these things are heaven for those people who love monsoon season. Fortunately, our country has many beautiful destinations for all monsoon lovers. We have curated a list of the places you can visit during monsoon season.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is a hill station in Tamil Nadu, which means 'The Gift of the Forest'. Also known as the 'Princess of Hill stations', it looks beautiful during monsoon. You can see waterfalls here and do treks to Dolphin Nose, Kurunji Andavar Temple, Pambhar Falls, and Pillar Rocks.



Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, the Valley of Flowers is known for its variety of flora and endemic alpine flowers. You can visit the place from June to October as it is covered by heavy snow for the rest of the year.

Darjeeling, West Bengal



Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Darjeeling is known for scenic views of the world's third-highest mountain Kangchenjunga. It is also known as 'The Queen of Hills'.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji is the second wettest place on Earth and has to be on your travel list if you want to explore a good place during the monsoon. The tourist attractions in Cherrapunji are Double Decker Living Root Bridge, Mawsmai Cave, Nohkalikai Waterfalls, Dawki and Mawlynnong.

Wayanad, Kerala

From camping and trekking to beautiful waterfalls to bird-watching sites, you can find everything in Wayanad, Kerela. You can see the beautiful Karapuzha Dam, Pookode and Karlad Lake and can visit Edakkal Caves here.

Alleppey, Kerala

Also known as 'The Venice Of The East', Alleppey is a beautiful place, especially during rains. It is also a place for many temples and shrines. It is known as the 'Venetian Capital' of Kerala.