New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The scorching summer heat is here again, and we all are feeling it's wrath. The unbearable heat not only makes it impossible to step out in the sun but also hampers our daily routine. However, staying inside our homes in the comfort of our air conditioners is not an option. As soon as we step out in the hot sweltering sun, chances are we are likely to suffer from a heat stroke.

Heat stroke, also known as sunstroke or "loo lagna", occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature. Some of the common symptoms of a heat stroke include confusion, dark-colored urine, dizziness, fainting, fatigue, headache, muscle or abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, pale skin, profuse sweating, and rapid heartbeat. In light of the heat waves witnessed in different states, here are some home remedies for heatstroke.

1. Immerse yourself in cold water

A bath of cold or ice water has been proved to be the most effective way of quickly lowering your core body temperature. The quicker you can receive cold water immersion, the less risk of death and organ damage.

2. Pack you with ice and cooling blankets

Another method is to wrap you in a special cooling blanket and apply ice packs to your groin, neck, back, and armpits to lower your temperature.

3. Prepare a raw mango drink

Raw mango is one of the most popular natural home remedies for heat stroke prevention as well as cure. For this, take some raw mangoes, boil them and then soak them in cold water. Then, take the pulp of these mangoes and put it in a blender along with some coriander, cumin seeds, jaggery, salt and pepper. Blend this mixture along with some water and have a cup full of this home medicine 3-4 times a day to prevent heat strokes and cure them too.

4. Apple cider vinegar

Add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a glassful of cool water and a dollop of honey. This concoction will help in refilling the lost electrolytes in the body.

5. Buttermilk

Buttermilk, also known as "Lassi" or "chaachh" is packed with minerals and vitamins which can help regulate your body temperature. This delicious summer drink not only goes well with your lunch and dinner but is also great to have on its own.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha