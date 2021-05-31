COVID-19 Crisis: Many people are suffering from COVID, lockdown, or WFH induced burnout. In such a situation it is important to maintain a healthy diet and engage in stress-releasing activities.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: At a time when excessive work pressure due to the Work From Home (WFH) mode and the COVID-19 pandemic has clubbed together, anxiety or stress is a common phenomenon to occur. Many people are suffering from COVID, lockdown, or WFH induced burnout. In such a situation it is important to maintain a healthy diet and engage in stress-releasing activities. Here are seven superfoods that can help you in reducing stress and live a happy life.

Oranges

High in Vitamin C, Oranges can help in reducing stress hormones and strengthen your immunity. It can also help in reducing your blood pressure and levels of cortisol.

Spinach

Spinach is high in calcium, Vitamin B, iron, and oxidants which help in reducing stress. A cup of spinach has 157 mg of magnesium which is 40% of your daily requirement. Lack of magnesium can cause headaches, fatigue, and other stress-related symptoms. Including spinach in your diet can also help with high blood pressure.

Blueberries

An effective stress releaser, blueberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. They are also a good option to increase the fiber intake in your body. You can club blueberries with yogurt or simply enjoy them as a snack.

Nuts

High in nutrients such as vitamin B and Omega-3 fatty acids, nuts help greatly in reducing stress. Nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts may even help with blood pressure. This is because nuts and seeds have a high quantity of magnesium which improves the management of anxiety.

Eggs

Eggs are a source of multivitamins. It is one of the natural sources of vitamin D. Eggs also have an abundance of minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants required to lower stress. It is particularly rich in Choline which is proven to be beneficial for mental health.

Avacado

The deficiency of vitamin B can cause anxiety therefore since Avocados are high in B vitamins it is helpful for reducing stress. They are also rich in monounsaturated fat and potassium that helps in blood pressure management.



Ashwagandha

The Ayuervedic herb, Ashwagandha is a great way to cope up with mental and physical stress. It can relieve difficulty in sleeping due to stress. It has also been linked to lower cortisol levels in the morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any particular diet to deal with the stress caused by COVID-19 pandemic.)

