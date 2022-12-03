From Nuts To Legumes; 6 Zinc-Rich Foods For Boosting Immunity In Winter

CONSUMING ZINC in winter provides numerous health benefits and acts as an important supplement for a healthy body and mind. It promotes a healthy metabolism, better digestion and neurological health, which makes it a crucial component that should be consumed regularly to maintain a healthy body in winter.

Consuming zinc-rich food items provides the body with much-needed immunity to fight viruses and bacteria-causing diseases. Zinc is a mineral that helps the immune system strong and helps in fighting the common cold and other winter diseases. Look below for the list of zinc-rich food to consume regularly in winter to keep diseases at bay.

1. Nuts

Consuming nuts like cashews, almonds, and pine can boost the intake of zinc in the body. Nuts can be consumed as snacks as they are quick and convenient options and digest easily. They also have been associated with possessing the ability to decrease the risk of developing numerous diseases such as cancer and heart diseases.

2. Meat

According to Healthline, meat is an excellent source of zinc which can be included in the winter diet. One serving of meat provides 176 calories, 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fat which complete the daily requirements of vitamins and zinc in the body.

3. Eggs

According to Ben's Natural Health, one egg contains about 5 per cent of the recommended daily zinc level. With a moderate amount of zinc, the egg can be included in your regular diet to satiate the nutrient requirements for a healthy body.

4. Legumes

Inculcating legumes such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas in your regular diet can help in maintaining a healthy body. Consuming the right amounts of zinc-rich food in winter can improve the immune system and prevent cough, cold and other winter illnesses.

5. Whole Grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre, vitamins, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc which make them considerably beneficial for good health and immunity in winter. Wheat, quinoa, rice and oats contain zinc along with a high quantity of phytate content.

6. Dairy Products

The two significant sources of zinc, milk and cheese are rich in bioavailable content which makes them easy to absorb by the body. They are exceptionally good for teeth, bones and gut health and are versatile. You can easily add them to your regular diet to satiate your body's zinc requirements.