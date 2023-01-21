From Mouni Roy To Keerthy Suresh, Tinsel Town Divas Who Aced Ethnic Look In Banarasi Sarees

Take some fashion inspiration from these Bollywood beauties to get ready for any festive season. (Image Credit: Keerthy Suresh/ Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

When it comes to radiating regal charm and elegance, banarasi sarees have always been a fantastic fashion choice. They are ideal for weddings or gatherings and can add a really retro touch to any design. We model our ethnic style after our favourite celebs to slay in these stunning sarees. You can perfect your ethnic fashion. We have put together a list of gorgeous looks that are well worth bookmarking to get you started.

Keerthy Suresh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANTI BANARAS (@shantibanaras)

Keerthy Suresh, yes, you heard that correctly, is one of the most gifted, refined, and sarcastic actresses in the South. Keerthy never passes up an opportunity to show off her charms. She chose a stunning Banarasi silk saree from Shanti Banaras to complete her look. The actor accessorised the saree with a traditional gold necklace and a golden blouse. Show off your sense of style this season with a lovely Banarasi dress.

Chitrangda Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

You guessed it right: Chitrangda Singh is a confident, gorgeous, and sultry B-Town lady. Every time she leaves the house, she puts on her finest appearance so that online users can copy the fashion statement of this lovely woman. Look at her in this stunning outfit, please. A beautiful red Banarasi saree was worn by Chitrangada. Beautiful gold-hued floral designs could be seen throughout the elegant nine yards. By wearing the saree with a boat-necked, gold sequin top, she gave the ensemble a contemporary twist.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

There are simply no words to capture her beauty and simplicity. Have you ever met someone who is so unassuming but scorching hot in this gorgeous outfit? Mouni Roy looked wonderful in a lovely green Benarasi saree, don't you think? In order to make her saree stand out even more, she even removed the blouse. Her long, free-flowing hair and the jewellery she wore nicely complemented the glam factor of the outfit.