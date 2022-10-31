From Moisturizing To Smoothening, 6 Benefits Of Using Vitamin E Oil In Harsh Winters

VITAMIN E acts as a magical ingredient for skin and hair. It is included in numerous skincare and haircare products, especially anti-ageing products. Vitamin E oil acts as the skin's best friend in winter. From creams, lotions, moisturizers or gels, vitamin E oil nourishes the skin and makes it healthy.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin with several forms and can be applied directly to the skin. It acts as an antioxidant which fights bacteria on the skin. It not only benefits the skin but also generates excellent benefits for hair by preventing hair fall, breakage and frizz. Using Vitamin E oil in winters provides many skin and hair benefits. Read below the benefits of using vitamin E oil in winters.

1. Great Moisturizer

Dry, flaky and itchy skin and scalp are some common problems that people experience during the winter season. However, enriched with antioxidant properties, Vitamin E oil helps in the reduction of skin ageing effects, clears dark spots and provides moisturizing and smooth skin.

2. Treats Split Ends

An unhealthy scalp results in hair fall and split ends. Vitamin E oil helps neutralize the free radicals which cause damage to the hair follicles, hence, preventing split ends. Vitamin E oil when applied to hair provides enough lubrication and locks the moisture in the scalp. The smooth moisturized hair allows easy detangling and prevents hair breakage.

3. Plumps Lips

Vitamin E oil not only works for skin and hair but is also proven to be a magical moisturizer for lips. It has humectant properties, which promote hydration in lips. Numerous lip balms contain Vitamin E oil which provides longer moisturized and smooth lips.

4. Heals Wounds

According to the National Library of Medicine, the antioxidant properties of Vitamin E offer all-natural skin healing for nails, hands, hair and face. If taken with zinc, it offers high protection and healing of a wound.

5. Skin Brightening

When applied on the skin, Vitamin E oil prevents free radicals which make the skin dull and dry and helps in even toning the skin.

6. Protects the Skin

Vitamin E oil protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It plays an important role in photoprotection, preventing UV-induced free radical damage to the skin.