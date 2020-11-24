The credit for making the first vaccine goes to Dr Edward Jenner, who successfully created the vaccine for smallpox, one of the deadliest diseases.

New Delhi | Anurag Mishra/Piyush Aggarwal: As we are still grappling with COVID-19, everyone worldwide is worried and eagerly waiting for the vaccine. Close to USD 8 billion has now been pledged by around 40 nations to research and develop a coronavirus vaccine. It is believed that the vaccine will be available in India in the early months of 2021. Reports of the third trial of Pfizer, Oxford's AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines are out now, and everyone is waiting for these vaccines to be made available to the general public. Simultaneously, the trial of the third phase of Covaxin has also started in India, and its data will also be available in the coming months.

Vaccines have been a part of our lives for a long time. The credit for making the first vaccine goes to Dr Edward Jenner, who successfully created the vaccine for smallpox, one of the deadliest diseases. On May 14, 1796. he injected pus from a cowpox pustule into an incision on an eight-year old's arm. He found that milkmaids were often immune to smallpox. Jenner postulated that the pus in the blisters from cowpox acted as a protection from smallpox.

India has spent 16 years tirelessly campaigning for polio vaccination and winning the war over polio, which is considered a massive achievement for India. Haffkine, who hails from Russia, spent 22 years in India and researched the 'bubonic plague' vaccine. He developed the vaccine in a makeshift laboratory in a corridor of Grant Medical College. This vaccine saved the lives of millions. He is also credited with making a vaccine for cholera.

When germs enter the body, the body makes antibodies to fight them. Even after getting healthy, some antibodies remain in the body, and in the future, they battle against germs. Vaccines are made based on this characteristic of the body. Antibodies are prepared by putting dead bacteria or viruses in the body and destroy germs of related diseases.

