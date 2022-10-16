From Knit Wear To Turtle Necks; Bookmark These Winter Essentials To Add To Your Wardrobe

AMIDST the changing weather, winter is on the way to turn the days and nights chillier and cold. The cold temperatures bring the need for warmer and cozier clothes. The seasonal clothes not only up your style game and personality but also help you tolerate the changing temperatures of winter. Winter dresses provide a different sense of style and comfort while wearing them. From dresses to jackets, we bring you some essentials that you must add to your wardrobe this winter season.

1. Knitted Dresses

The knitted dresses are quite comfortable to wear throughout the day and save you from raising temperatures. They are lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant making them the best option for travelling or office wear. Knit-wear dresses can never fail to impress anyone and add a feminine touch to your style and look.

2. Poncho

A poncho is an outer garment designed to keep the body warm and cozy. Ponchos provide warmth and protection in the winter season and are lightweight, easy-to-carry fabric. They are super easy to wear and can be worn over any clothes. You can style a poncho with maxi skirts or over types of denim and boots.

3. Solid Coat

Coats can never let your down with your style and personality. Coats are the most preferred winter wear as they keep us warm and comfortable. The different kinds of coats made up of different fabrics and materials, due to their thickness provide extreme protection from cold weather in winter. Including coats in your winter wardrobe is a must.

4. Turtlenecks

The turtle neck is a perfect layering for the winter season. They are a wonderful option for your winter wardrobe as they keep your neck warm and help keep the rest of your core warm as well. Also, they provide an amazing look with a jacket or any other cloth.

5. Cable Knit Sweaters

Winter wardrobe is incomplete without a cozy knit. Cable knit sweaters feature subtle designs along the shoulders and sleeves and look glamorous with a pair of wide-leg jeans. They are meant to keep you warm as the fabric used to knit them is cotton and wool fibers and sleeves which are conical around the wrists ensure no cold breeze enters into the sweater.