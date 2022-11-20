From Katrina Kaif To Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Celebs Who Launched Their Brands

IN RECENT times, numerous popular celebrities became the face of their own established brands. With well-planned decisive marketing strategy and selling strategies, Bollywood celebrities have established their brands in the business world.

With the range of products available in the market, the Bollywood celebs have closely understood and recognized the need of the hour and have launched their brands ranging from skincare to makeup. Look below the list of popular celebs who made their name in the business world by launching their brands.

1. Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif

Kay Beauty is India's first celebrity makeup brand launched by Bhoot starrer Katrina Kaif. It was launched in partnership with Nykaa and is the most versatile and glam-looking range of paraben-free and vegan makeup and skin products. The pan-India brand was launched in October 2019 and since then is ruling the makeup world.

2. All About You by Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan fame, Deepika Padukone, launched her fashion label 'All About You' in 2015 in collaboration with Myntra. The brand represents women's clothing between the age group of 18 to 35, which reflects the actress's personality. From bell-bottom denims to sweater drapes in varied colours.

3. Ed-a-Mamma by Alia Bhatt

After her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt launched a clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma, a brand which is conscious about children and the earth. It includes playwear for children, a series of books and much more. The fabric is of the highest quality and gentle on the skin. She launched the brand in October 2022.

4. Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Anomaly was founded by Priyanka Chopra in partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa in 2021. The products of the brand are available worldwide. According to Priyanka Chopra, "you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you or the planet. Make beautiful choices." The brand so far has been received well by consumers globally.

5. Nush by Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma 2017 launched her very own brand named 'Nush' which renders her personal style and is accessible to every woman. It is a clothing brand which is crafted from cruelty-free fabrics.