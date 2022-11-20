From Heavy Bleeding To Clotting; 5 Period Abnormalities You Must Not Ignore| Read

MENSTRUATION is the monthly shedding of the lining of the uterus also known as periods. According to the World Bank, on any given day, more than 300 million women are menstruating globally. The onset of menstruation means the beginning of a new phase of adolescence in the lives of girls.

Every girl experiences different menstruation cycles and types. From heavy bleeding to unbearable cramps, many women face some period abnormalities that should never be ignored. Read below the list of menstrual abnormalities which any woman should not ignore.

1. Heavy Bleeding

Bleeding patterns differ in every woman. Some experience heavy flow while others experience low flow. According to a WebMD report, if you have to change your sanitary napkin every hour, you might be facing Menorrhagia. With menorrhagia, the period blood flow is so heavy that you have to change your pad or tampon every hour for an entire day. A blood flow that hinders your ability to carry out daily activities isn't normal. Hormone imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome, obesity, thyroid problems and insulin resistance are some conditions that cause heavy bleeding in a woman. If you're facing this condition, you must consult a doctor.

2. Missed Periods

Another period irregularity is skipped, late or missed periods. According to a report by Medical new today, 14 to 25 per cent of women experience missed or late periods at childbearing age. Commonly, a period cycle rotates around 28 days or a slightly shorter or longer cycle from 21 to 40 days. The late period may occur due to pregnancy, stress, sudden weight loss, taking any contraceptive period, doing too much exercise, menopause, PCOS or being overweight.

3. Unbearable Cramps

According to Healthline, menstrual cramps range from mild nuisance lasting a day or two to unbearable pain for several days interfering with daily activities. Period cramps usually feel like a cramping pain or throbbing in the lower abdomen area which may radiate to the lower back and inner thighs. During menstruation, the uterus contracts to shed its lining, with these contractions triggered by prostaglandins. Higher levels of prostaglandins lead to severe period cramps. It can be dysmenorrhea, which is characterised by severe and frequent menstrual cramps and pain during periods.

4. Prolonged Bleeding

Generally, women bled for four to seven days but if the bleeding continues after periods, it might be an irregularity or abnormality. If you're experiencing prolonged bleeding every month, you must consult a doctor for the same.

5. Clotting

According to Mayo Clinic, the amount, frequency and length of menstrual bleeding vary from month to month and from woman to woman. However, large blood clotting can be a sign of period abnormality. Some causes for such conditions can be thyroid, polyps and fibroids, birth control, medications, miscarriage, endometriosis, PCOS and other chronic conditions.

If you're experiencing any of the above-mentioned period abnormalities, you must immediately consult your doctor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)