New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Winters are here and as the year is coming to an end to give a proper see off to 2021 and make up for the last years, travellers have packed their bags to spend their holidays curled up in a blanket and sipping hot coffee watching the most amazing view from different places in India. To help you select a perfect destination to mark the end of the year, we at Jagran have brought you a list of 10 best places for you to visit in India in the WINTER season.

Here, take a look at the 10 best places to visit in India in winters:

Gulmarg

The hill town in the north is a place that has its own magic and it is enhanced upon the arrival of the winters. Gulmarg is the perfect escape for snow lovers. Snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes, ice skiing, and other snow-related activities make its snow paradise. Adventure seekers can satiate their hunger for an adrenaline rush by trekking on one of the many trails.

Manali

Situated in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is another place with snow. It is a perfect destination for adventure lovers, Honeymooners, and snow lovers. The biking trip to Rohtang Pass, paragliding in Solang Valley, or hiking up to Jogini Waterfalls, Manali will leave you with a memorable experience and an urge to return.

Auli

Watching magnificent peaks of Nanda Devi, Neelkanth, and Mana Parbat and skiing in the white snow in Auli will make your heart beat a little more. Visiting Auli in winter will give you whole another level of satisfaction.

Dalhousie

This is another hill station in Himachal Pradesh that will steal your heart and urge you to stay a little more. Winters bring out the best of this place as December sees a horde of trekking enthusiasts as Dalhousie hosts the National Himalayan Winter Trekking Expedition.

Rann of Kutch

Like Desert much? Rann of Kutch will give you a rich taste of the cultural festival 'Rann Utsav' that is held every year. The festival offers traditional food, authentic handicrafts, desert safari, and stargazing, complemented by a wide expanse of white land.

Udaipur

Called as 'Venice of East, Udaipur can be the most amazing destination to visit in the Winters in India. The place has its own charms that lure hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world, throughout the year. The magnificent Lake Palace, Fateh Sagar Lake, Jag Mandir, Lake Pichola, and many such medieval-era marvels are the reason people are attracted to the city.

Jaisalmer

From Desert Festival to Nerasi Music School, Kuldhara Village, and Sonar Quila, this magnificent place will take you on a cultural ride. Known for being one of the hottest places, Jaiselmer can be visited in winters as it is the ideal weather to visit this desert city. You can enjoy activities like desert camping, camel rides, quad biking, dune bashing, parasailing, and more.

Goa

For people who love beaches, and blue skies and want to escape the shivering winters, Goa is perfect for an escape. From Blue oceans to sandy beaches, you can enjoy the summer vibes in Goa with a chilled drink and scooter rides. Apart from this, travellers love the place for the Goa Carnival, Goa Film Festival, and Christmas parties.

Wayanad

Situated in the ‘God’s Own Country – Kerala, this is the most Picturesque place for you to visit. The place in the south is rich in culture and history, food, and warm people. You can enjoy nature and green leafy trees with a soft cold breeze, with all this there are several bird-watching spots and trekking trails in Wayanad that attract tourists from all over the country.

Mussoorie

The Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie in winters transforms into a snow paradise, it is a perfect escape for people wanting peace and beauty. The snow-covered pine, oak, and cedar trees, buildings, roads, and mountains elevate the romantic vibe of the place much. From the Lal Tibba Scenic View Point, walk on the snowy street of the Mall Road to sipping hot coffees in cafes, it will make your year-end more fun.

Posted By: Ashita Singh