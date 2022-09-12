From Diarrhoea To Cholera To Typhoid Fever: Know The Ensuing Health Hazards Of Floods

DIFFERENT parts of the world have witnessed catastrophic flood situations, implicating that 'Climate Change Is Real'. Pakistan is facing one of the worst natural calamities with heavy rainfall causing disastrous floods in the country. Around 33 million people are affected there while nearly 1,300 have been killed. Due to floods, a third of the country has been inundated. Apart from this, several parts of India including Rajasthan, Assam and Karnataka, Bengaluru in particular, have witnessed incessant rainfall causing flood-like situations in many parts.

Flood is the most common natural disaster affecting more than two billion people globally between 1998 to 2017, with 44% of disasters associated with it worldwide. A flood is a natural calamity that not only affects the residents during the process but also leaves some dangerous repercussions after the disaster hits. Floods as a disaster affect the health of the people in many ways. The aftermaths of floods on health include the spread of communicable diseases, infections and other hygiene problems.

The health impacts of floods are treacherous and complex. Let's have a look at the aftermath of floods on health:

1. Diseases

Diseases are the most common repercussions of floods. Floods cause damage to water supplies, sanitation facilities and sewage overflows which increases the risk of disease spread. Floods arise from water-borne diseases which spread through drinking or coming in contact with contaminated water. Such diseases include diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid fever and leptospirosis. Vector-borne diseases which arise from an intermediate person carrying the disease pathogen include dengue and malaria.

2. Mental health problems

Facing trauma can cause adverse mental health conditions in a person. A survivor of a flood or any other natural disaster who might have lost his/her loved ones, or property and has faced financial issues is likely to develop mental health problems such as Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression etc.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), in their 2005 review on Global Health impacts of flooding concluded a significant increase in depression, anxiety and psychological distress among adults, studies on children revealed an increase in aggression, bedwetting and balanced stress symptoms.

3. Malnutrition

During the floods, people lose access to regular food supplies which can lead to another health impact known as malnutrition. Many studies revealed that exposure to floods is associated with long-term malnutrition.

4. Poor Sanitation and Hygiene

Flood affects the sanitation facilities of an area. After the disaster, people get relocated to relief camps which leads to women and young girls defecating in the open. Not only do women struggle with access to proper healthcare but also strive to keep themselves safe. It becomes a huge problem for menstruating and pregnant women as they have limited or no access to toilets or period products.

5. No or Limited access to medication

After the floods, it is essential to take care of the medication of people. The availability of health care facilities is still a big challenge, especially in the rural areas. Even if people manage to get the required medicines, not having prescriptions and dosages for a sufficient period still acts as a barrier to health.