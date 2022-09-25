From 'Cycle Of Life' To 'Mental Health Awareness', Durga Puja Themes In Kolkata Capture Unique Concepts

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Navrati is near and it is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. However, the Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata is always grand and is known for its diverse themes. Each pandal represents different aspects of life and the organising committees spend months brainstorming and preparing these pandals. Talented artists are hired to make these ideas a reality.

This year, the City of Joy has surprised the country once again with its unique themes. At Hazra Park Durgotsab in south Kolkata, organisers have shown the proliferation of modern machines and their impact on everyday life.

"Our theme 'Tandav' shows the cycle of creation and destruction. Modern machines and technology have helped human civilization grow leaps and bounds. But nothing can escape the supreme power of Mother Nature. That is why Nature, by all means, should be nurtured and respected," Sayan Deb Chatterjee, the joint secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said.

Whereas, in the Kalighat area, 'Pratapaditya Road Trikon Park Sarbojanin', has decided to honour car mechanics who remain covered in soot all day long as they work hard round the year to fix vehicles, sometimes for a paltry sum of money.

"We recreated a garage with rundown motorcycles, chassis of a truck, tyre parts, mobil cans. We wish to show people the daily struggle a mechanic has to go through via installations. The deity will be placed on a truck," Biswajit Mitra, one of the craftsmen involved in the decoration, said.

Tridhara Sammilani has decided to showcase the maddening race called life. "Every person has a journey, a battle to fight... Our puja projects this truth in a symbolic way to show the effects of motion and this run for survival and success," one of the organisers, Debashis Kumar, said.

The committee at Chakraberia Sarbojonin in Bhowanipore has chosen the theme 'Bodhoday,' (realisation), trying to generate awareness about mental health. "We wanted to talk about the issue of depression and frustration gripping us as we go about in our lives. Durga puja fills us with positive vibes. Hopefully, it will light our lives with happiness, too," one of the committee spokespersons said.

(With PTI Inputs)