Friendship Day 2022: Movies To Watch With Your Best Friends

Friends make our life perfect. They might not be a part of our family, but good friends are no less than that. As Friendship Day is less than a week away, what can be better than watching your favourite movies, sitting comfortably in your pajamas, and at your most comfortable place.

There are tons of movies you can watch with your friends this friendship day and you don't need to go through Google and waste your time checking the long lists since we have got it sorted for you.

Here Is A List Of Bollywood Movies That Will Make Your Day Count:

1. Chhichhore:

If you are still struggling to overcome the fact that your student life has come to an end, this movie can make your day by taking you back to memory lane. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles, with Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in supporting roles.

The story revolves around a character, Aniruddh "Anni" Pathak, who recounts his own experience with a group of 6 friends as he attempts on convincing his son that he's not a loser after he tried committing suicide after failing to clear an entrance examination.

2. 3 Idiots:

Released in 2009, it is still an amazing movie that ends leaving us laughing our hearts out. The movie with the best trio Rancho, Raju, and Farhan take us back to the best memories of college. Juggling between college assignments and getting their dream jobs, this trio taught us how it's better to have the courage to do what we love rather than being a part of the rat race.

3. Hera Pheri:

If you really want to laugh till your stomach hurts, this can be the perfect movie for you. The movie is about two tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money. Their life changes after they get a ransom call via a cross connection. They make a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

4. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na:

This movie romanticised an entire generation of friendships turning them into cute love stories. The rom-com of two best friends who ultimately fall in love and end up together is always fun to watch.

5. Dil Chahta Hai:

With Akash, Sameer, and Sidharth as the lead characters, it is a movie that changed the meaning of friendship. See the friends falling back together after a rough patch in their bond.

6.Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

A movie that taught us that friends are always going to stay, no matter what. The movie is a realisation of how you can have everything in your life and still feel alone if you don't have your best friends around.