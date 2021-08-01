Friendship Day 2021 Funny Memes: We have brought you some rib-tickling memes that you can share with your friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Friends are like wheels, who help us keep moving in the journey of our life overcoming all the hurdles. They are the ones who bring merriment and happiness to our lives and are most needed on sad days. Also, they are the only being who is touted to be wiser than us for our parents and never fails to threaten us with our embarrassing stories for their own good. However, a day without them is like a minute without oxygen. So, to celebrate this special bond, every year, we celebrate Friendship Day 2021 on the first Sunday of August.

As the world is celebrating this special day, we have brought you some rib-tickling memes that you can share with your friends. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Happy Friendship Day Memes

Happy Friendship Day Wishes

Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.

“I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life…. Warm wishes on Friendship Day.”

I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for always being there by my side. I couldn't have asked for a better friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy friendship day to you. I’m happy to have you as my friend.

“No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day 2021.”

The most beautiful thing in life is having a friend who loves and cares about you warts and all. I want you to know that I cherish and love you, and hope to protect and nurture our friendship for life. Happy Friendship Day!

“I may have lots of friends but you are the only one who is closest to my heart and soul and I will always love you the most in this world….. Sending my love and warm wishes on Friendship Day to the most amazing friend I have.”

Happy Friendship Day to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv