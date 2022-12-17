Four Smart Ways Through Which You Can Avoid People To Take Advantage Of You At Workplace

YOU WILL encounter two types of people in every job description: those who work hard and those who seize opportunities. In essence, they operate with the people and circumstances that work best for them. The latter has the ability to exploit others. Numerous people have expressed dissatisfaction with your workplace environment. They think they have been given jobs that are outside of their KRA, or area of expertise. If this occurs once or twice, it's acceptable; but if it occurs frequently, you should consider your options because it may be a sign that you are being exploited at work. So, the following are some ideas that will help you become more self-aware at work.

You May Step Down:

Resigning is actually a huge decision that should only be made as a last resort. Never think about anything bad, like the likelihood that you won't ever have a job or that your life is over. If your employer does not view you as indispensable, it is not your problem. Just keep in mind that even businesses can be replaced. They will also lose a good employee if you work hard, but if you resign, you'll feel better knowing that this is only an option if you're being tortured.

Talk Up:

There is nothing wrong with standing up for yourself if you're capable of handling your issues; in fact, it's a sign that you're capable. Therefore, you must speak out if you are being overloaded with jobs and there isn't enough bandwidth. You cannot constantly be a people-pleaser, so keep this in mind at all times and put yourself first in every scenario. If you say nothing, you will surely be taken for granted and given more work.

Establish Your Limits:

You must establish limits no matter where you are, whether at work or in your personal life. Develop the mentality that if someone wants to give you a task, they will ask you rather than just give it to you.

Inform The Boss Frequently:

No matter what you do in your office—whether it's taking a quick break or helping someone else with a project, assignment, presentation, or anything else—it doesn't matter. Keep in continuous contact with your boss and keep him informed of both his and your whereabouts. The only thing that will significantly improve it is how you handle the problem as a whole, not just this part. If it doesn't matter how they treat you, the primary choice is how they want to treat you.