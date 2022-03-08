New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Often, you must have noticed men and women complain about pain in their back, joints, or knees. The pain they experience is because their bones are not strong enough or lack nutrients. Bone is a dynamic living tissue that becomes strong when exercised or used and becomes fragile when unused. More than men, women in their 30s or around their menopause complain about such pain because their body experiences a dramatic drop in estrogen production that results in bone loss.

Poor bone health can cause conditions such as rickets and osteoporosis and increase the risk of breaking a bone from a fall later in life. A good diet is one of the building blocks for healthy and fit bones.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, we here at Jagran English have brought, 5 food that women can add to their diet to provide bones with much-needed nutrients to keep them strong and healthy.

Calcium rich food

Start off the day with a double shot of calcium. Choose a calcium-fortified cereal or milk that is high in fiber (>3g) and low in sugar. A Glass of milk in the morning and night can really have a positive effect.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fishes ars an excellent source of vitamin D. Just a 3-ounce portion of fish provides more than 100% of the daily value of vitamin D.

Dark leafy greens and vegetables

Mix up your diet with a variety of dark, leafy greens. Variety is key – spinach, kale, lettuce anything green and eatable leafy will help.

Yogurt

This food item is rich in protein and good bacteria to promote a healthy gut, yogurt offers 400 mg of calcium in just an 8-ounce serving. Choose non-fat yogurt for a satisfying and healthy snack, or Greek yogurt which provides additional protein.

Milk Alternatives

From almond, soy, cashew, or hemp milk choose any milk alternative that is fortified with both vitamin D and calcium. Almond milk provides up to 45% daily value of calcium and 25% daily value of vitamin D.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)





