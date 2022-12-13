Foods For Baldness: Including These 4 Items In Your Diet Can Reduce Risk Of Hair Fall

WITH CHANGING lifestyle habits, diet plans and stress levels, the effect on our health is deteriorating. As people get older, hair starts to lose its volume and thickness. Hair baldness is one of the major concerns amongst people nowadays. Work stress, lifestyle unhealthy diet, family history, hairstyles and treatments are some of the common reasons for hair baldness even in youngsters. However, a healthy lifestyle combined with a healthy diet can make a lot of difference. Read below some food items that can help in reducing hair baldness.

1. Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A which can help in improving the scalp's health along with preventing hair loss. The keratin content in carrots promotes hair growth.

2. Spinach

Spinach has a high content of antioxidants which can help promote scalp health by preventing substantial hair loss. The vitamins and minerals present such as iron, folate, and vitamins A and C are essential for hair health.

3. Oats

Oats not only boost energy but also help in maintaining the scalp and hair health. Being rich in fibre, iron, omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, oats are one of the ideal food items to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth.

4. Walnuts

Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, walnuts help in the stimulation of hair follicles, prevent damage and help in the growth of healthy hair and scalp. The biotin, vitamins B and E along with magnesium make walnuts a powerhouse of essential nutrients that support hair health.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)