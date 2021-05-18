COVID-19 treatments which include multiple drug combinations like antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and more can lead to a lot of gastro-intestinal problems. Read on to know how to combat them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread its wings across the country, the risk of other health issues along with the virus has increased. Many patients are complaining about a lot of digestive problems like gaseousness, bloating, and acidity.

The number of patients who are experiencing such issues are increasing especially post lockdown. Therefore, it is very important to follow a disciplinary lifestyle to keep a check on your health. Since a year when lockdown has been imposed, people's regular routines have gone for a toss. In many cases, there is negligence in having food, lack of exercise, disturbed sleep time and more. These problems can be a trigger factor for a lot of stomach problems.

Digestive health and COVID-19

As per experts, COVID-19 infection may lead to gastro-intestinal presentation in the form of loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and pain in the abdomen. Apart from this, a lot of patients are complaining about bloating, gaseousness, acidity, acid reflux, constipation, and exacerbation of irritable bowel syndrome. Also, COVID-19 treatments which include multiple drug combinations like antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and more can lead to a lot of gastro-intestinal problems during the recovery phase. Therefore, here we with some simple dos and don'ts from experts which you can follow at your home to keep your digestive health intact.

Dos

Include salads, fruits, and curd in the diet regularly.

Practice mindful eating.

Limit tea and coffee intake to one or two cups a day.

Have enough water and keep yourself hydrated.

Regular exercise is also very important for digestive health.

Don'ts

Avoid an oily and excessively spicy diet.

Stay away from sugar.

Try not to order food from outside very frequently.

Avoid very late-night meals.

Try to avoid overeating and excessive snacking.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal