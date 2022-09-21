Follow These DIYs To Get Glowing Skin At Home This Festive Season

WITH the approaching festive season, one has to be very thoughtful and careful about the skin. The inclusion of skincare in your routine will benefit your skin in miraculous ways. Moreover, you can also have the advantage of prepping your skin at home during this festive season. Skin care is the range of practices that support skin's integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. Get flawless skin to enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

Read below some ways to get healthy and glowing skin at home.

1. DIY moisture masks

Take one teaspoon of milk and one teaspoon of honey, mix them well and apply evenly on your face. Leave it for 15 minutes and then, wash it off. It provides you with glowing skin. Milk and honey both contain antimicrobial properties, which brought together make a great cleanser for the skin. Honey helps in opening pores and clears away dirt on the skin.

2. Cold Towel Compress

Using a cold compress towel can occasionally provide mild relief from itching and inflammation. It is a super basic hack in which you can take a towel, dip it in ice water and leave it on your face until it warms up. It also helps in reducing puffiness.

3. Rice water cubes

Rice water has anti-ageing benefits, can brighten your skin, reduce oiliness and soothes sunburn and irritation. For preparing rice water cubes, take some rice water and to pour it on an ice tray and leave it to freeze. Once it gets converted into ice cubes, rub them gently on your skin.

4. Massage

Take any moisturiser that suits you and apply it thoroughly on your face, with mild pressure on your cheekbones, under your eyes, sides of the eyes, massage half an inch on either side from the centre of your forehead and finish by smoothing your fingers down. This massage helps in reducing wrinkles, and fine lines and provides soft skin. It also provides a rejuvenating effect, helping you look and feel better.

5. Scrub

Scrubs benefit the skin by exfoliating dead skin cells, fading away marks, prevents burnout and ageing. For homemade scrubs, you can use some bananas, mash them to form a paste and apply it to your face and then scrub it for five minutes. Wash it off with mild cold water. You can also mix one cup of sugar, half a cup of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey. Add the juice of one big lemon into this mixture and stir for some time. Apply it to your face and scrub for a few minutes before washing it with cold water.