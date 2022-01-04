New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Days after a woman in Israel was diagnosed with flu and COVID-19 simultaneously or 'flurona', experts have confirmed that it is not a new variant, but a case of double infection of the coronavirus and the influenza virus. The first case of flurona was reported in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel, on December 23. The woman, who had recently given birth, was unvaccinated and showed mild symptoms of the disease.

In light of this, here are key things to know about Flurona:

What is flurona?

Flurona is the term that’s been used to describe a rare case of one person suffering from coronavirus and the flu at the same time. The Israeli Health Ministry is believed to be studying the results to figure out whether the combination of the two infections simultaneously can cause a more serious illness. While the woman is thought to be the first documented case of the double infection, Israeli health experts believe that there are others with the same condition that are yet to be diagnosed.

What are its symptoms?

The symptoms of the flurona are the same as coronavirus and the flu virus. These include high temperature, loss of smell or taste, a persistent cough, sore throat, headache, and runny nose.

How to keep oneself safe from flurona?

The best way to keep safe during these uncertain times is to limit social contact if possible and to isolate immediately and book a PCR test if you experience any symptoms of the virus. In addition, wash your hands frequently, practice good health habits and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

What is the treatment?

Meanwhile, the Israeli health ministry has appealed to everyone to get flu vaccine shots. The government has also requested everyone to get the COVID-19 shot at the same time. It has also authorized a fourth vaccine shot as a booster dose for immuno-compromised people.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha