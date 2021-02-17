Flirting Day 2021 Disclaimer- Try the pickup lines at your own risk, we are not responsible if you get punched in the face.

Valentine's Week is long gone and here comes the Anti Valentine's Week which is full of some interesting days. The next in line is Flirting Day 2021 and no points for guessing, this day is for flirting. It is special for all those who want to try approaching their crush. So are you all set for corn and cheese? No, we aren't talking about pizza here but some cheesy and corny pickup lines which may work wonders to impress your love interest (even through a dating app).

Well, we agree some of them should ideally be banned for being extra mushy, but atleast they will make her/him LOL. Remember the Hindi saying, “Hasi toh Phasi’. So, here we are with some cheesy pickup lines which are so bad that they are actually good. Take a look

Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koala-fications.

You must be a love ninja because you snuck into my heart.

I’ll give you three wishes if your first wish is me.

If you were a library book, I’d check you out.

I think I may need glasses because all I can see is you.

Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

I must be a snowflake, because I've fallen for you.

Do you believe in love ar first sight- or should I walk by again?

Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend material.

Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest.

Didn’t you just laugh out loud? Well, before taking cues from it do refer to the disclaimer below. Although do let us know how did it go.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal