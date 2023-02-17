Flirt Day 2023: Date, Significance And Celebrations Of Fourth Day In Anti-Valentine's Week

THE ANTI-Valentine's week is being celebrated across the world by singles as well as couples. The complete week of Anti-valentine comprises days such as slap day, kick day, perfume day, flirting day, missing day and break up the day. Every year, on February 18, Flirting day is celebrated and is dedicated to singles who want to impress their crush.

Flirt Day 2023: History And Significance

The word flirting originated from the 'Fleurette' which means to seduce someone by dropping flower petals. The word flirting was used in poems written in the 16th century and was known to be a notion of love. This day can be considered an opportunity to impress your crush or someone you like by using the best and cheesy lines to flirt with them.

Flirt Day 2023: Celebrations

There are numerous ways in which you can celebrate this day. You can try your luck out by talking to that longtime crush or spending a good time with your partner to spice up things in your relationship. You can host a meal and invite all your friends to your party. Take the initiative and send the message that you always wanted to, to your crush and let them know you like them.

Flirt Day 2023: Best Flirting Lines To Send To Your Crush

"I have three little words I’ve been wanting to tell you: Bring. Pizza. Now"

"Do you believe in love at first text? Because you can delete this one, and I can keep texting until you do."

"Your love is better than ice cream and has fewer calories too."

"What colour are my eyes? Let me know if you need a closer look."

"I have a secret to tell you, but I want to tell you in person."

"You remind me of someone. Oh, it’s my next girlfriend/boyfriend!"

"You’re single. I’m single. I feel like this is a problem we can solve together."

"I’d rather do nothing with you than something with anyone else."