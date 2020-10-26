New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Good immunity system helps the body to fight with flus and infection and with this changing weather are you looking for foods that can help you boost your immunity? Don't worry, we got it all for you. According to health experts, Vitamin C is known as the thing that boosts the immunity but did you know it is not the only thing that can help your body fight with flu and infection. It is suggested that zinc plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system as it is the material that helps to support the immune system and to strengthen it.

The health experts suggest that a regular adult body needs a dose of 8 milligrams to 13 milligrams of zinc. With the onset of the winter season, it is very important for a human body to get an adequate amount of zinc and we have [prepared a list of 7 such food that is filled with zinc and that can help to boost your immunity.

1. Legume

Legume is that plant-based food that is filled with a substantial amount of zinc. The foods like chickpeas, beans and lentils are a good source of zinc. They are low in calories, low in fat and it contains nutrients like protein and fibre.

2. Peanuts

Peanuts are affordable and are the best source of zinc and it is the one go-to thing in the winter season. You can include peanut in your diet by adding them in your salad or by just having it with sprinkled salt.

3. Eggs

Eggs have a moderate amount of zinc in it. An egg contains 5 per cent of zinc in it that is the correct amount of the daily requirement of zinc in the human body. An egg has 77 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of healthy fats and it is filled with other minerals and vitamins, including selenium and B vitamins.

4. Oysters

Oysters are filled with zinc and it contains 600 per cent of your daily recommended value. Adding oysters in your diet can also provide you with benefits of immunity-supporting DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Cashew

Cashew is one of the most popular nuts. It is filled with zinc and other nutrients like copper, Vitamin K, Vitamin A and folate. The 28 gm of cashew contains 1.6 mg of zinc and having them regularly can help to maintain the blood pressure level.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma