Five Times Mouni Roy's Ethnic Fashion Game Was As Dreamy As It Could Be

(Image Credit: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

SHE IS not only the epitome of elegance and beauty but also one of the best and most respected actors, dancers, and other performers. Yes, Mouni Roy, the bong beauty, is the topic at hand. Mouni Roy's journey has been amazing. When it comes to fashion outings, Mouni excels. She looks gorgeous in every outfit, but her Desi fits have us utterly smitten. With her varied choices, the actress makes holiday fashions even more alluring.

Mouni wore a sleeveless blouse with elaborate Chikankari and sequin embroidery. Mouni added a lovely dupatta with golden embroidery to emphasise the ethnic style. Her manes were gajra-adorned and tied in a sleek bun.

Mouni Roy may virtually dress up this ethnic marvel in any way. The actress gave the striped outfit an Indo-Western twist. It had beige and brown tones with a black and white paisley border. A striking belt from JJ Valaya's designer line helped Mouni Roy tone down a patterned saree. Her flawless hairstyle and oxidised jewellery are both gorgeous.

The attire is by the designer apparel line Ambaraee. Golden jhumkas and understated cosmetics were Mouni's accessories for her outfit. She had left her middle-parted hair loose.

Masaba Gupta's white and golden sharara on Mouni Roy was exquisite. The ensemble included a black duppatta and a white sharara with golden gota work all over it. She added a statement ring and large jhumkas to finish her outfit.

Mouni Roy stated categorically that she will always be a "saree girl." Rimple and Harpreet Narula gave the diva a shimmering drape. Mouni abandoned the accessories and let her manes fall free in gentle waves.