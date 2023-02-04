Five Signs That You Have A Weak Immune System

However, if you're unsure of how to identify the symptoms, the following list of signs and symptoms may be of assistance. (Image Credit: Pexels)

FOR KEEPING health, you need a powerful immune system. Comparatively speaking, those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to illness. The immune system can be negatively impacted by excessive drinking and smoking. However, if you're unsure of how to identify the symptoms, the following list of signs and symptoms may be of assistance.

Acutely High Fever

The majority of the time, a fever signals an impending infection. Sometimes it is a symptom of an upcoming flare-up of an autoimmune disorder. Complications are known to result from high fevers above 41.0 C. This could be a sign of a serious illness or infection, so get medical attention.

Feeling Exhausted Every Time

How frequently do you awaken during night? Even after seven to eight hours of sleep, how rested do you feel? You already know the answers to both, I suppose. Be your own judge at this point because your immunity may be in jeopardy if your sleep patterns are irregular and you consistently feel drowsy despite getting a good night's sleep.

Low Energy

Your energy levels are completely depleted by a weakened immune system, and you experience constant fatigue, irritability, and grumpiness throughout the day. Make sure to get your immune response status evaluated if this applies to you. Your immune system is weak if you're constantly exhausted and worn out.

Muscles And Joints Ache Often

Immune health is closely related to chronic joint and muscle pain. Similar events take place in autoimmune illnesses, where the immune system becomes weakened and chronic inflammation results. A big component of taking care of the joints, muscles, and nerves is chiropractic treatment.

Excessive Anxiety

Being too anxious and perspiring about unimportant issues is a clear indication of a compromised immune system. Long-term stress can quickly reduce the number of white blood cells in your body. To boost your immunity, seek the advice of a health professional and include foods high in vitamin C in your diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)