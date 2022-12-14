Five Reasons Why You Must Travel With Your Childhood Friends | Read Here

OUR PALS, those never-ending talks, playing games outside, eating junk food, and other childhood activities are undoubtedly some of the nicest parts of our memories. Nobody ever forgets their childhood friends for a variety of reasons, including the importance of friendship pacts, trust in relationships, enjoying life to the fullest, and prioritising love over everything else. But spending time with those genuine, close friends is one of life's most important things. The movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara" has given everyone a lot of valuable life lessons. Although the movie speaks for itself, here is a list of some incredible reasons to organise a trip with your old pals.

Childhood Goals Become Adult Goals

When you were a child, your dream vacation with your childhood pals was to tour the world. To ensure that one day this will become a reality and you will travel together, you and your partner have planned everything from finding countries on maps to making pinky promises to playing atlases. So take out all of those slam books from your cupboard and start choosing your preferred location to visit.

It Will Be Easy To Get Your Parents Approval

It's possible that you and your closest friends lied at your house the entire time you were a child. Compared to their own homes, your best friend hosted more meals and brunches. They have spent more time with your cousins and your family's guests than you have. In essence, they are family because they never call ahead of time and always answer your home phone as if it were their own. And you know in your heart that when the time comes to ask your parents the big question, they won't be able to say no because you'll be in good hands. They might not believe in you, but they do believe in your closest friend.

Every Night, All-Night Sleepovers

Do you recall how often you and your best friends requested your parents visit each other's homes so you could sleep? Yes, we are referring to those wonderful, charming, and enjoyable nights. This holds true even when you know that every night on a trip with your friends is sleepover night. Or, even better, you could watch your favourite movies and speak or do nothing all night long.

Your Memory Is Always More Valuable Than Your Mobile Data

You can use far less mobile data and phone power when you travel with friends. To be more honest, when you go anywhere with your buddies, all you do is make sure to keep them informed via your phone. You only talk to your best friend on the phone; you text them about every minute of your trip and email them every selfie you take!

More Room In The Bag Means More Mementos

It should come as no surprise that you will be sharing everything, including hygiene and clothing, as you are travelling with your childhood friend. Simply put, this translates to less occupied space and more room for all the pointless trinkets you purchase.