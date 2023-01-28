Five Foods You Should Never Eat With Your Tea

Five foods to never eat with your tea (Image Credits: Freepik)

MOST OF us get through our daily chores by consuming numerous cups of our favorite tea. Who doesn't loves tea? A cup of tea sipped with a combination of our favorite snacks is a heavenly feeling indeed. Tea is one of the most popular beverages in India which is loved by all. From biscuits, samosas, and pakoras to namkeen and other snacks are paired with tea to enhance the taste and flavor. However numerous health experts advocate that consuming tea with different kinds of food items can have harmful effects on your health. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of foods to never eat with your cup of tea.

1. Green Vegetables

One must avoid pairing their cup of tea with green vegetables. Tea has compounds known as tannins and oxalates which can inhibit the absorption of iron. Combining green vegetables with tea can bind with iron and prevent its absorption in the body.

2. Besan/ Flour

Tea served with snacks made of flour or besan such as namkeen, pakoras are a popular combination. However, this food combination can lead to numerous digestive issues, furthermore leading to acidity, constipation, and bloating.

3. Lemon

When in excess, lemons can cause discomfort, can worsen heartburn symptoms, and can irritate the stomach leading to nausea and bloating.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is an Indian spice that contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. However, one must avoid adding turmeric into your tea as chemical elements present in tea and turmeric can harm the digestive system.

5. Nuts

Consuming nuts with tea can have harmful effects on health. The compound tannin present in tea can block the absorption of nutrients when consumed along with nuts.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)