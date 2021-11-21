New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has severely deteriorated due to multiple factors, including stubble burning. Due to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, people have been facing several health problems like Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution is considered one of the most dangerous environmental threats. Looking at the situation, the Delhi government has taken emergency measures, including closing all education institutions and announcing work from home for government employees.

However, one cannot run from the crisis but surely can build resistance against pollution to take care of health. Here are five easy ways to protect yourself from air pollution and avoid its impact on your body:

1. Refrain outdoor activities

Yes, exercise is one of the essential practices one should maintain for a healthy lifestyle. However, any kind of exercise or running during high levels of pollution can prove fatal for a person, as more time spent outdoors means more exposure to toxic air and pollutants which can cause numerous respiratory and heart-related problems. People usually pant while doing exercise or running, due to which one is more likely to breathe deeply through their mouth, inhaling the toxic pollutants from the air.

2. Always wear your mask while going outdoors

Wearing a mask while going outside is an essential step, as it protects an individual from inhaling toxic air. There are plenty of mask options in the market to choose from. Starting P-rated, R-rated, or N-rated, people can pick the mask as per their preference.

3. Bring air-purifying plants to your house

One should place plants such as aloe vera, spider plant, snake plant, bamboo palm in homes and offices as these plants help in purifying indoor air and minimise indoor pollution.

4. Diet rich in vitamin C, omega fatty acids

A diet enriched with nutrition is very useful in battling the adverse impact of pollution. One should consume food rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega fatty acids to reduce the impact of air pollution on their health.

5. Take steam regularly

Taking steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil every day helps in relaxing air passages and also removes harmful particulate substances from the body.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen