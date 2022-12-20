Suffering From Constipation? Avoid These 5 Food Items In Winters

INCONTINENCE RESULTS in bloating and discomfort. These issues are more prevalent in persons who are not physically active, and they may also experience or suffer from constipation more frequently than someone who does. Constipation can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from inadequate fibre and water intake to adverse drug reactions. It is also crucial to remember that eating has a big impact on how severe this illness is and that it can get worse in the winter. Here is a list of items to stay away from if you want to avoid constipation, especially during the winter.

Fry Food

Consuming more fried food, or, as you might say, fast food, increases the risk of constipation because these foods all have a tendency to be heavy in fat and poor in fiber. Not only that, but this combination can also cause digestion to become significantly more sluggish, just like with red meat.

Rough Meat

One of the hardest foods to digest is red meat, which is high in protein and fat. Additionally, red meat lacks fibre, which is crucial for preventing constipation and is absent from red meat.

Processed Snacks

The salt, processed sugar, and fat content in processed snack foods like potato chips, cookies, and pastries is high. The fact that these foods include little dietary fibre makes the situation worse. Constipation may result from the interaction of all these elements.

Dairy Iteams

Dairy items like cheese, ice cream, and other dairy products are high in calcium, which has strong binding characteristics and can make some people constipated. Additionally, a lack of fibre and dairy products exacerbate the constipation issue.

Fresh Bananas

Do you know that because it contains soluble fibre, a fully ripe banana can really aid in the treatment of constipation? However, a lot of the resistant starch found in raw bananas can make you constipated. For ailments like diarrhoea, one of the main reasons they can be used for medical therapy