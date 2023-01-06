Five Best Places To Visit In January To Escape The Chilling Weather

If you want to plan a trip in January but avoid going somewhere cold, consider visiting these stunning locations. (Image Credit: Pexels)

IN TERMS of both culture and climate, India is highly diverse. The fact that East and North India are shivering does not imply that the rest of India is as well. You may travel in light clothing in many parts of the country; however, you might need to keep your air conditioner on. In India, January is among the coldest months of the year, with average highs of only 10-15 °C. India is fortunate to have a tropical climate and a wide variety of warm places to travel to in the winter. In order to avoid the cold and create lasting memories with your loved ones, visit all of these locations.

India is a fantastic place to travel to in January, as we all know. They are surrounded by a beautiful green environment that breathes life, and the crisp air is positively charged. Here are a few destinations in India that improve when winter approaches its height.

Goa

Goa is home to some of the best beaches in the nation as well as forts, old cathedrals, beautiful markets, and casinos. In Goa, the daytime temperatures can get fairly warm. Therefore, be sure to pack some of your most relaxed and lightweight clothing.

Jaipur

You should add Jaipur to your bucket list of popular January travel destinations. Try the mouth-watering Rajasthani cuisine while you're here. Visit the City Palace and Museum to discover more about the Jaipur royal family.

Kovalam

Kerala is among the most popular destinations in January. Kovalam's beach, which is popular with tourists, is its main draw. Both an Ayurvedic spa and a variety of watersports are available here.

Puducherry

You can visit the many cafés and beaches in Puducherry to sample some delectable foods and treats. Following your tour of the sites, you can return to the beaches for shiver-inducing water activities.

Port Blair, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

One of the most comfortable locations to travel to in December is Port Blair in the Andaman Islands. The island is the centre of a lot of commercial activity and has lovely beaches, ethnographic museums, and old prisons. A variety of well-known tourist attractions may be found there, as well as a vibrant tribal culture.