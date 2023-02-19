five-best-places-in-delhi-ncr-to-enjoy-yummiest-momos-and-dumplings

DELHI IS the capital of the country and is popular for several things. From historical significance to a place for popular historical monuments, Delhi is one of the most traveled cities in the country. It is a hub for clubs, parties, marketplaces, great food, and many more. But one thing that tourists cannot resist about coming to Delhi is its momos. Delhi is known to serve one of the finest and yummiest momos and dumplings. If you are a momos lover and are in Delhi, read our list below for the best places in Delhi to try delicious momos on your budget.



1. Hunger Strike, Amar Colony Market

Hunger strike in Amar Colony is best known for its tandoori momos which are not just scrumptious but affordable too. The fillings of their momos will satiate your foody soul.

Address: C-9, Amar Colony Market, Amar Colony, New Delhi

Cost: Rs 400 For Two

2. Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar

Dilli Haat is one of the best and favorite places in Delhi for great outings, shopping, and dining purpose. There are numerous momo joints at Dilli Haat such as Nagaland Old, Sikkim Tourism Tashi Delek Food Stall, and many others for mouth-watering momos.

Address: Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar West, Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110023

Cost: Rs 200 to 800 For Two

3. Yeti, Connaught Place

This place is known for Delhi's best and yummiest momos along with scrumptious noodles. If you're a momos lover, then you must try this place in Connaught Place. The jhol momos are their specialisation, along with the amazing environment at the place.

Address: B41, B Block, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost: Rs 1900 For Two

4. QD's Restaraunt, Lajpat Nagar 2

Along with a welcoming and charming ambiance, QD's restaurant at Lajpat Nagar is casually popular for its tandoori momos, dumplings, plus burgers, ice creams, and beer.

Address: I-1A, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Cost: Rs 1100 For Two

5. Variation Momos King, Sector 6, Rohini

This place was established in the year 2009 and is listed among Delhi's most popular momos centers. The place is picture-perfect along with delicious food, especially momos. they serve types of momos such as achari momos, tandoori momos, butter masala momos, honey bunny super spicy momos, and many more.

Address: A-1/326, Near Ayodhya Chowk, Sector 6, Rohini, New Delhi

Cost: Rs 300 For Two