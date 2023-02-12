five-benefits-of-onion-water-that-make-it-a-magical-drink-for-healthy-body-and-skin

THERE ARE a number of natural remedies and homemade recipes that advocate for curing numerous body ailments and skin problems. One such natural remedy is onion water. We all must be aware of the potential benefits of onion, which is why we never miss adding it to our everyday food recipes. Onion possesses medicinal properties along with being rich in essential minerals and vitamins that are ideal for a healthy body and skin. Therefore, we bring you some benefits of onion water that make it a magical drink for a healthy body, skin, and hair.

1. Boosts Hair Health

From shampoos, and hair serums, to conditioners, onion is a vital ingredient of any haircare product. According to numerous studies, onion water or juice can help boost hair quality and treat conditions such as alopecia areata, dandruff, hair fall, and many others. Onion water, when applied to hair, can help make them sinny, smooth, and strong.

2. Fights Acne

Onion water is rich in antimicrobial and antifungal properties, which help fight acne and other skincare problems. When applied to the skin, onion water helps in maintaining skin health. The presence of essential vitamins and minerals helps in rejuvenating the skin and reduces acne.

3. Aids Digestion

Onion water can be included in your diet keeping in mind its potential benefits. Consuming onion water eases the digestion process. It is rich in fiber, which helps in the mechanism of healthy bowel movement.

4. Diabetes Management

Onion is low in calories and increases the metabolic rate of the body, which further helps in managing diabetes symptoms. When consumed in moderation, it helps in managing blood sugar levels. It has a low glycaemic index (GI) which helps in reducing blood glucose levels.

5. Enhances Hair Growth

According to Healthline, when added to hair and scalp, onion juice can provide extra sulfur to support strong and thick hair, thus preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth. The sulfur from onions may also help promote collagen production. Collagen in turn helps the production of healthy skin cells and hair growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)