Engineer's Day 2022: Know Lesser-Known Facts About India's First Engineer

INDIA is celebrating Engineer's Day on September 15, 2022, to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya made for our country, who was one of the greatest engineers of India. He was the first civil engineer, statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918.

He was born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka and grew up in a Telugu family. He attended the University of Madras to study bachelor's of Arts (BA). But later on, he decided to change his career path and pursued a diploma in civil engineering from the College of Science in Pune.

The creation of 'Block systems' is ascribed to Sir MV. He also installed an irrigation system with water floodgates at a reservoir near Pune to increase the water supply level and storage.

His recognized contributions include 'Reconstructing India' which was published in 1920 and 'Planned Economy of India' published in 1934. The Institute of Engineers in India (IEI) refers to Sir MV as the 'Precursor of Economic planning in India.'

Sir MV's works and contributions also led to TATA steel engineers inventing an armored vehicle which could withstand bullets. This particular vehicle was used in World War 2.

He was awarded Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire in 1915 during his tenure as the Diwan of Mysore. In 1955 he has accoladed with the nation's highest honor The Bharat Ratna award. According to the newspaper, Prajanavi, he is the most popular person in Karnataka.

On September 15, 2018, to celebrate his 158th birthday anniversary, Sir MV was honored with a Google Doodle.