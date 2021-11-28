New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, people were forced to stay at home and continue their work without visiting the office. However, it turned out to be a bane as the working schedule became hectic and people are spending prolonged hours in front of the laptop in an absurd position. This is causing various health issues, including obesity, diabetes, indigestion, migraine, etc.

So here we are with 15 minutes efficient yogic techniques that will get you in shape and keep your organ healthy. These asanas can be done from where ever you are sitting and during short work breaks.

Sukha Purvaka Pranayama

It helps in increasing the lung capacity, improving the oxygen level in the body along with the multitude of benefits it can give to mental and physical health. As a result, the focus at work is improved.

- Breathe in for 4 to 6 counts, filling the lungs up.

- Hold the breath for a few seconds and then exhale for 4 to 6 counts

- This completes one round.

- You can start with 10 rounds and increase the repetition with practice.

Ardha Chakrasana

This pose relieves indigestion, which is common in people who remain seated for long hours. Also, it tones the back muscles and is effective for back pain.

- Stand straight with your hands by your sides.

- Slowly inhale and lift your arms over your head and then bend backwards but do not bend your knees.

- Remain in the pose for 20 seconds.

Garudasana

This pose helps in toning the posterior chain of the body along with the triceps. It is great to increase focus and release anxiety.

- Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor.

- Breath in to bend your elbows and open your arms.

- As you exhale, bring the right knee over the left.

- Put the right toe at the back of the calf muscles.

- Stay in this pose for 3 to 5 deep breaths and repeat this exercise with a left toe.

Balasana

Balasan is a very good posture to increase the glow and beauty of the face. While doing this asana, there is an increase in blood circulation on the face reducing the wrinkles.

- Sit on your feets

- Slowly bend your torso forward and touch the head on the ground

- Keep your hands in front and relax

- Stay in this pose for a while.

Pawanmuktasana

This asana improves and regulates digestion. It also helps in releasing excess air into the digestive system. It strengthens the core muscles and aids weight loss.

Bring your left leg towards the chest and then hold with both hands so that you are able to touch your head and knees. Repeat this exercise with the right foot. (Do this at least 3 or 5 times.)

Chair Vakrasana

It releases back discomfort and reduces the side fat as you twist on both sides. If you work for long hours, this is a perfect asana to do every 2-3 hours.

- Sit at the edge of the chair with your feet on the floor.

- Inhale and raise your hands up

- As you exhale, twist to the right with the right hand on the head of the chair and the left hand outside of the right thigh.

- Stay in this pose for 3 to 5 breaths and then, slowly relax your band

