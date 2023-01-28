February Calendar 2023: Complete List Of Festivals, National And International Events

AS WE had just stepped into the new year of 2023, it's almost time for the arrival of the second and the shortest month of the year, February. We embarked on the month of January with the celebrations of Lohri, Basant Panchami, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, and many more notable festivals. February typically has 28 days and 29 days in a leap year. Every month of the year has important events and festivals that make it special. Therefore, we bring you a complete list of important festivals and national and international events that will take place in the month of February this year.

Complete List Of Festivals, National And International Events In February

February 01 (Wednesday): Indian Coast Guard Day

February 02 (Thursday): World Wetlands Day, RA Awareness Day

February 03 (Friday): Birthday of Guru Har Rai

February 04 (Saturday): World Cancer Day, National Day of Sri Lanka, Hazrat Ali's Birthday

February 05 (Sunday): Sant Ravidas Jayanti

February 05 to 13: Kala Ghoda Festival

February 06 (Monday): International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

February 06 to 12: International Development Week

February 08 (Wednesday): Safer Internet Day

February 10 (Friday): National Deworming Day, World Pulses Day

February 11 (Saturday): World Day of the Sick, International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 12 (Sunday): Darwin Day, Abraham Lincoln's Birthday, National Productivity Day

February 13 (Monday): World Radio Day, Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary

February 14 (Tuesday): Valentine's Day, International Epilepsy Day

February 18 (Saturday): Mahashivratri

February 18 to 27: Taj Mahotsav

February 20 (Monday): Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day, World Day of Social Justice

February 21 (Tuesday): International Mother Language Day

February 22 (Wednesday): World Thinking Day

February 24 (Friday): Central Excise Day

February 27 (Monday): World NGO Day

February 28 (Tuesday): Rare Disease Day