Fatty Liver Disease: All You Need To Know About The Four Stages Of Hepatic Steatosis

ALSO KNOWN as Hepatic Steatosis, fatty liver disease is a condition associated with the accumulation of fat in an individual's liver. Our liver is the second largest organ in the body and has vital roles to play. From processing nutrients from food and drinks to filtering the blood from harmful substances, the liver plays a major role in healthy living. Producing bile, helping ease the digestion process, making proteins for the body, converting nutrients into energy, and removing toxins are some major functions of the liver.

According to Cleaveland clinic, fatty liver disease is a common disease caused by extra fat storage in the liver. Most people have no symptoms of this disease, whereas in some cases, it can lead to severe liver damage. A healthy liver contains a small amount of fat. When it reaches 5 to 10 per cent of the liver's weight, it can be a major problem.

Four Stages Of Fatty Liver Disease

First Stage: Experts denote the first stage of fatty liver disease as the no red flags stage. It is when the extra fat starts to accumulate in the liver without causing any inflammation or other symptoms.

Second Stage: The second stage denotes the period when the accumulated extra fat in the liver leads to inflammation and damaging liver tissues.

Third Stage: In this stage, the symptoms become visible as the inflammation affects the blood vessels. At this stage, one should immediately seek medical help.

Fourth Stage: The fourth stage is referred to as Cirrhosis by the experts. It is when the liver completely stops working. Immediate symptoms at this stage include pale skin, swelling, bleeding, and pain in the lower right of the ribs. This stage can lead to liver transplantation.

Symptoms

Severe tiredness

Weakness

Weight loss

Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Spiderlike blood vessels on the skin

Long-lasting itching

Types Of Fatty Liver Disease

According to Healthline, two major types of fatty liver disease are nonalcoholic and alcoholic.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

This occurs when fat builds up in the liver of individuals who do not consume high quantities of alcohol. It is quite common around the world, especially in Western countries. This type of fatty liver disease generally causes no signs and symptoms, some common symptoms can include fatigue, pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen.

Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

People who consume high amounts of alcohol than normal are prone to this type of fatty liver disease, It is known to be the earliest stage of alcohol-related liver disease.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)