Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Her Battle With Epilepsy: Know Causes, Symptoms And Warning Signs Of This Disorder

DANGAL FAME Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her battle with epilepsy on her Instagram account recently. To spread awareness regarding National Epilepsy day on November 17, the actress on her Instagram post shared about symptoms and facts of this disorder.

Her Instagram post read, " Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka (with a laughing emoticon)

She also added some facts about the disorder that everyone must know in her post.

What is Epilepsy?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people worldwide and is characterised by recurrent seizures, episodes of involuntary movement of a body part and loss of consciousness. It is a neurological disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness.

Causes of Epilepsy

Stroke is one of the leading causes of epilepsy, other causes are abnormalities in the brain, brain tumours, cavernous malformations, arteriovenous malformations, brain injury, severe head injury, brain infection and certain genetic syndromes.

Signs and Symptoms of Epilepsy

Some common signs and symptoms of this disorder include temporary confusion, a staring smell, stiff muscles, uncontrollable jerking movements of arms and legs, fear, anxiety or deja vu and loss of consciousness or awareness.

Treatment of Epilepsy

Treatments for Epilepsy include medicines called anti-epileptic drugs, surgery to remove the small part of the brain that causes seizures, a special diet known as the ketogenic diet and a procedure to put a small electrical device inside the boy which helps control the development of seizures. However, some people might need treatment for life. Some lifestyle modifications to manage epilepsy include adequate sleep, avoiding drugs and alcohol and following a ketogenic diet.