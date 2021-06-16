Father's Day 2021: Fathers work day and night to keep their families healthy and happy, these unknowing efforts are often taken for granted.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fathers are those members of the family whose contribution to the upbringing of the kid is often overlooked. They work day and night to keep their families healthy and happy, these unknowing efforts are often taken for granted and converted into responsibilities that they have to fulfil. So to appreciated and honour their hard work, we celebrate Father's Day 2021. They are one of the unsung heroes of the family who wants nothing in return but love. Every year on the third Sunday of June, this special day is celebrated. This year Father's Day 2021 is falling on June 20.

The day is held on various dates across the globe with their own traditions of honouring the Fathers. In Europe, the day is celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day, while in the United States, it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. In Australia, Samoa and Estonia are observed as a national holiday, while in South Korea it is celebrated as Parents Day.

Father's Day 2021: History

This day was created by a woman named Sonora Smart Doss, who was raised by her father, along with 5 other siblings single handly. She wanted to establish an official equivalent to Mother's Day for male parents. On June 19, 1910, the state of Washington declared the day as Father's Day, however, it was only on May 1, 1972, President Richard Nixon declared Father's Day as a national holiday. The first official Father's Day celebration was on June 18, 1972. In the document, he wrote, "Let each American make this Father's Day an occasion for the renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers, increasing and enduring through all the years."

Father's Day 2021: Significance

Honouring fatherhood, children on this day acknowledge their father's efforts and contribution to the family. To make their father feel special, they shower them with gifts, heartwarming cards, outing and dinner. Children try to spend as much time possible with their father as they can. Generally, children have a closer bond with their mothers, so this day also helps in bridging the unknown gap with their fathers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv