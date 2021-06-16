It's time for you to make June 20, Father's Day a memorable experience for your dad by picking up a special gift for him. Read on to know the gift ideas for your dad on the important day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Getting what he wants and delivering what words can't generally express, is the whole purpose of gifting something to your daddy dearest on Father's Day. You may not necessarily be expressing your love for him every now and then but surely these presents will do all the talking for you. Also, due to COVID-19 lockdown many of the people might not be with their fathers but not to worry, these gifts can also be easily delivered to their home.

So now it's time for you to make June 20, Father's Day a memorable experience for your dad by picking up a special gift for him. Therefore, here we are with a gift guide for you to select an ideal one for your daddy to make him feel loved.

Good luck plants

Plants like Bonzai, money plant and many more are said to bring good luck in your lives. Therefore, opt for these green gifts for your father, also, they are available in the market in cute and colourful planters too. So what are you waiting for?



Grooming Hampers

Many bath essential companies now come with interesting grooming kits which include organic shaving creams, hair gels, herbal soaps and more which can be of a great daily use for your father.

Watch

Indian dads usually wear a watch for many years so now it's the time for you to gift him a new one. If money is not a concern then you can opt for a nice luxury watch which can cost your right from Rs 5,000 to 50,000, depending upon the range and your budget.

3D cake

There's nothing which a cake can't solve, be it birthdays, anniversaries or even special days like these, a nice theme cake is your go-to option. Order for a 3D cake and customize it as per your father's traits. For eg: if he is a foodie, get a fast food-themed cake, if he is a workaholic get a cake made showcasing his workdesk.

Alcohol

This is one of the best options but only if you have a cool equation with your daddy dearest. If your dad's not as strict as of DDLJ's Simran's and he is as chill as Raj's father then you can gift him a nice bottle of champagne or scotch starting from 3k.

So guys which one are you going to gift to your father? Do let us know

