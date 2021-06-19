Father's Day 2021: In addition to celebrating Father's Day with cakes and pizzas, staying fit is also very important for fathers and their kids. Here are 5 father-kid workouts you can do at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Father's Day is just around the corner and kids are busy preparing for it to make their dads feel super special. The day, celebrated to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages in Catholic countries. However, in the US, it was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd to honour her father, an American Civil War veteran. It was celebrated for the first time on the third Sunday of June in 1910. The tradition is being followed since then, with June 20 being observed as Father's Day this year.

In addition to celebrating Father's Day with cakes and pizzas, staying fit is also very important for fathers and their kids. Here are 5 father-kid workouts you can do at home.

1. Squat:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width, toes slightly turned out. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat, keeping your chest lifted and your back straight. Squeeze your glutes as you return to standing. Repeat with a steady rhythm.

2. Plank:

Begin flat on the ground. Bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms to make a 90-degree angle between your shoulder, elbow, and hand on each side. Engage your core to form a straight line from head to toe. Hold this position.

3. Leg Raises:

Lay on your side or on your back and lift your legs without bending at the knee. Try to hold at the top. This works your lower abdominals, but be careful to not let your lower back arch.

4. Mountain Climbers:

Start in a high plank position, then bring your left foot forward directly under your chest while keeping your right leg extended. Keeping your hands on the ground and your core tight to jump and switch legs. The left leg should now be extended behind the body with the right knee forward. Repeat continually with a quick rhythm.

5. Star Jumps:

Stand tall and then explosively jump into the air, expanding your legs and your arms so that you look like a large “X” in the air.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan