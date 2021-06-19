Father's Day 2021: Father's Day was inaugurated in the United States in the early 20th century to complement Mother's Day in celebrating fathers, fathering, and fatherhood.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fathers play an important role in our lives, and there is no doubt about it. They are a superhero for their kids and protect them from all difficulties and hardships. To honour our dads, and their influence on society, Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.

Father's Day was inaugurated in the United States in the early 20th century to complement Mother's Day in celebrating fathers, fathering, and fatherhood. This year it will be observed on June 20. To make your dad feel special, here are 5 cocktail recipes you can make at home.

1. Cosmopolitan Cocktail:

Shake 45 ml lemon vodka, 15 ml triple sec, 30 ml cranberry juice, and 10 ml lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with some orange zest and serve.

2. Passion Fruit Martini:

Scoop the seeds of 1 passion fruit into the glass of a cocktail shaker, add 60 ml vanilla vodka, 30 ml passoa, 1 tbsp. lime juice and 1 tbsp. sugar syrup. Add a handful of ice and shake well, strain into 2 martini glasses, then add half a passion fruit to each. Serve immediately.

3. Vietnamese Mojito:

Mix 2 lime wedges and 6 mint leaves. Add 40ml rum, 2 tsp. sugar syrup and 25 ml ginger and lemongrass cordial. Half-fill a glass with ice, pour in the cocktail, and stir. Add more ice, top with soda water, and stir. Garnish with a lime slice and a mint sprig. Serve.

4. Champagne Cocktail:

Put 1 white sugar cube in the bottom of a champagne flute. Shake 2 dashes of Angostura bitters onto the sugar cube and let it soak in for a few seconds. Add 2 tsp. brandy, then top up with chilled champagne. Garnish with orange zest and serve.

5. White Sangria:

Put 2 bottles of white wine, 300 ml ginger wine, 80 ml elderflower cordial, 4 thinly sliced limes, 3 sliced peaches, and a handful of raspberries into two large jugs and put in the fridge for at least 1 hr to chill. Just before serving, top up with the ice cubes and 1-liter sparkling water. Serve.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan