New Delhi | Dr Narendra Shyamsukha: Being a fatherpreneur means you have got to think fast on your feet. You need to be judicious, wise, brave, tender, and willing to place on a frilly hat and sit all the way down to a pretend party. A man must be clear about every plan he's making as his every move has its own impact on the life of his children. Being a father isn't easy. There are numerous definitions of success. It's a really subjective term and folks always have a highly personalised definition for a successful man. However, the daddy is the one who always do his best in providing a healthy environment and facilities to his children.

Yes, fatherpreneurs can maintain a happy and successful life both at their workplace and home as well.

Be Extraordinaire

On both the fronts, business, and parenthood, one should be extra attentive as there are tons of things that are happening. Kids obsess over a thing and keep screaming till they get their hands thereon and if that's not the response then they begin sulking. This leaves parents no choice but to grant in to their demands and allow them to grab the thing of their temporary fancy. An equivalent is with the business if you do not take feedback from customers you won't be ready to improve on the merchandise and you also need to maintain a steady as to ensure they are aligned with the common goal of the organisation.

To have patience

Happiness and being successful go hand in hand but it's vital to develop an excellent cognition once you are setting expectations with yourself and with others. Patience and accepting failure quickly so you'll devise another plan or take a unique course of action is all that Fatherpreneurs ought to do. An equivalent level of patience will cause you to more tolerant of your child's mistakes and show them the proper way of doing things so they don't repeat what they need. In business also it's important to possess faith in one person. Equal time to work and family needs to be managed and what every Fatherpreneur tries to attain but sometimes work gets the higher of Fatherpreneurs and at other times its family whenever one among it's compromising owing to the opposite one.

Fatherpreneurs need to ensure they create up for that by devoting less time to the thing which they did more of the previous day. This never creates a rift between work and family and keeps you positively engaged with both and you enjoy the most effective of both worlds.

