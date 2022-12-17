Fat Burning Tips: Five Best Green Foods That Will Help You Reduce Weight Quickly

Do you know that eating chilies on a daily basis can also help you reduce the fat in your body?

ONE OF the most delectable cuisines is Indian, which offers a variety of toppings and spice combinations that greatly enhance the flavour and appeal of the food as well as providing a lot of health advantages. Indian food is renowned for its abundance of spices, which, when prepared with little to no oil, can have a number of positive health effects. It has been shown in numerous studies that frequently consuming Indian spices and condiments reduces the risk of a number of ailments. They also advocate for a decrease in body fat. So, here are five foods with green hues that can aid in weight loss and fat burning.

Green Tea:

One of the best ways to reduce weight is by drinking green tea, which also has cancer-fighting properties and speeds your metabolism. An excellent source of antioxidants is green tea. Because green tea is a modest appetite suppressant that actually makes you eat less when you drink it, weight loss in your body actually becomes a natural process.

Curry Leaves:

These leaves flush toxins and fat from the body and reduce the amount of fat that accumulates there. Curry leaves also help to lower harmful cholesterol levels.Curry leaves can help you start losing extra weight.

Cardamom:

Which spice has the title of "queen of spices"? Yes, you heard correctly—cardamom. Cardamom is referred to as the "queen of spices," and because it is a thermogenic plant, it can increase body temperature and hence speed up metabolism. It also has one of the best digestive systems in the world, which helps the body assimilate other foods more quickly.

Chillies:

Losing weight can be aided by chilies. The thermogenic compound capsaicin, which is found in peppers, accelerates metabolism and encourages fat burning by raising the metabolic rate. Chilies have been shown to increase metabolism by up to 23% for about 3 hours.

Moong Dal:

The essential vitamins A, B, C, and E are among the many vitamins and other nutrients that are abundant in moong dal. Not only that, but it also contains a lot of nutrients, including calcium, iron, and potassium. It even has a very low fat content. It also contains a tonne of protein and fibre. These are both foods that will fill you up and help you lose weight.

