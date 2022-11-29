Fashion Tuesday: 5 Times Tejasswi Prakash Made Heads Turned With Her Style Statement

With incredible style and and on point fashion game, Tejasswi Prakash wins over all hearts. Have a look at her some of the best and gorgeous outfits.

By Prerna Targhotra
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 11:27 AM IST
Image Credits: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

THE BIGG boss fame and fashion icon Tejasswi Prakash has always made it to the top of the charts for her fashion styles. The sensational actress is highly popular among the youth for her bold fashion and wardrobe experiments. Be it a festive or western, ethnic or fusion, she never fails to ace every outfit with style and grace.

From bodycon gowns, thigh-high slit dresses, and asymmetrical hemlines to designer ethnics, Tejasswi Prakash always makes headlines. Let's have a look at some gorgeous outfits styled by the Naagin fame. 

1. Tejasswi nailed this gorgeous look by pairing an orange embroidered fishtail skirt with riffled organza giving the outfit a modish touch. The stylish blouse adorned with sequins and other embellishments is adding to her elegance.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

2. Looking an absolute beauty in this embellished fringe gown from the designer label Shivani Awasty. Her sassy look with a neckline and bold colours at the back is the utmost excellence of fashion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

3. Tejasswi Prakash in this all-black strappy crop top with a corseted waistline and a plunging neckline is a jaw-dropping look. She has paired it with a blue denim jacket along with minimal makeup and shimmery eyelids.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

4. This dazzling outfit styled by the actress put the internet on fire. This body-hugging fit and one-shoulder style along with glowy makeup added to her gorgeous fashion outfit.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

5. Tejasswi is a true fashionista, her this look justifies it. This incredible style of the Naagin fame is totally mesmerising. The beautiful bodycon featuring winged sleeves along with ruffle detailing is simple yet elegant.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

