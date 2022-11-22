Fashion Tuesday: Komal Pandey’s Gorgeous Sarees Are A Must In Your Wardrobe This Wedding Season

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 12:06 PM IST
ONE OF the most popular fashion influencers on Instagram, Komal Pandey is listed among the most popular fashion content creator in India. She enjoys a huge fan following of 1.8 million on Instagram and 1.25 million subscribers on Youtube. Known for her unconventional styles and out-of-the-box fashion statements, she always turns the internet upside down with her gorgeous style.
You can never go wrong with this gorgeous influencer's wardrobe. Also known as the Couture Queen, the fashion influencers' saree looks are a total hit.
1. This red conventional saree is a perfect wedding outfit and will definitely make heads turn. The influencer has combined the saree with a bold sleeveless blouse with top-notch makeup.
2. This purple saree along with a pink sleeveless blouse is a perfect match for weddings. You can pair it with bangles and mang tika.
3. Blue is a prepossessing colour and so is Komal Pandey in this saree. You can pair up this saree with a choker necklace, studded earrings and bindi to complete your overall look.
4. This off-white organza saree is a must in your wedding wardrobe. Along with an off-shoulder blouse, you can pair it with a pearl necklace, bangles and a necklace.
5. A saree is a women's most authentic piece of jewellery. Komal looks mesmerising in this blue and pink saree with borders. You can pair this saree with jhumkas, bold makeup and colourful bangles.
