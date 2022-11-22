Fashion Tuesday: Komal Pandey’s Gorgeous Sarees Are A Must In Your Wardrobe This Wedding Season

ONE OF the most popular fashion influencers on Instagram, Komal Pandey is listed among the most popular fashion content creator in India. She enjoys a huge fan following of 1.8 million on Instagram and 1.25 million subscribers on Youtube. Known for her unconventional styles and out-of-the-box fashion statements, she always turns the internet upside down with her gorgeous style.

You can never go wrong with this gorgeous influencer's wardrobe. Also known as the Couture Queen, the fashion influencers' saree looks are a total hit.

1. This red conventional saree is a perfect wedding outfit and will definitely make heads turn. The influencer has combined the saree with a bold sleeveless blouse with top-notch makeup.

2. This purple saree along with a pink sleeveless blouse is a perfect match for weddings. You can pair it with bangles and mang tika.

3. Blue is a prepossessing colour and so is Komal Pandey in this saree. You can pair up this saree with a choker necklace, studded earrings and bindi to complete your overall look.

4. This off-white organza saree is a must in your wedding wardrobe. Along with an off-shoulder blouse, you can pair it with a pearl necklace, bangles and a necklace.

5. A saree is a women's most authentic piece of jewellery. Komal looks mesmerising in this blue and pink saree with borders. You can pair this saree with jhumkas, bold makeup and colourful bangles.

She recently bagged the Fashion Influencer Of The Year (Female) Popular Choice of Cosmopolitan Blogger Awards. Taking to her instagram she said, "From the very beginning to now- my existence on social media is a result of only YOUR encouragement and love. The 1.6M of YOU. Iss award ke asli hakdaar sirf aur sirf tum log ho. I did what I could because you guys gave me a platform. So thank you. Thank you for making this little girl happy and give her a reason to smile. I say it always, I’ll say it again- all you need is hard work and a true intent, rest will follow suit. I just got lucky with you guys too. So thank you, thank you thank you thank you. I will never take your love for granted."