Yearender 2022: Ankush Bahuguna To Siddharth Batra, 5 Male Fashionistas Who Nailed The Style Game

FOR MANY people, fashion is more than just a term; it's a positive emotion that is constantly changing. On so many different social media platforms, some of the best and most prominent fashion influencers have given us all some mind-blowing fashion statements. Unbelievable as it may seem, fashion and lifestyle firms are always searching Instagram for snarky influencers to boost their influencer marketing campaigns. It's true that everyone wants to appear sexy, seductive, and enticing when it comes to styling. This is party season, so you all need to have your clothing and plans in order. Here are some of the biggest social media influencers, particularly for males, and their top fashion picks.

Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna is a person who has advanced his career on his own. Ankush is well renowned for his makeup abilities, which he shares with his mother, after having worked as a content creator. He currently runs a page that urges men to dress up, control the world, and shatter gender norms. He was also featured for his initiative on certain major portals. Not only that, but we also agree that he is regularly referred to as the "Relatable Fashion Influencer" in his comments area.

Tejeshwar Sandhoo

Social media influencer Tejeshwar Sandhoo's sense of style has caught the attention of the fashion world. He has mastered the art of coordinating his mood with the proper fashion sense. In fact, his confidence draws attention to his style with a touch of grace. He wore an asymmetrical kurta, black wide-legged slacks, a jacket with a pattern that matched his kurta, and high-top sneakers for Diwali.

Siddharth Batra

Siddharth Batra is one of the most well-known figures on social media, and he is well-known for his colourful and daring sense of style. Siddharth is also the most well-known male fashion influencer, and he has dominated the field of experimentation for a very long time. Through his work, he has actively promoted fashion and beauty as pastimes that are accessible to individuals of all genders.

Karron S Dhinggra

On Instagram, where he posts content on men's fashion and grooming, Karron has 594k followers. Karron, a lawyer by trade, made the decision to follow his heart, which led to him meeting prominent fashion icons. He has a significant impact on how guys dress stylishly.

Shakti Singh Yadav

Wearing all black is typically the best and safest option; aside from this, we can all agree that the colour combination never goes out of style and quickly enhances your image.