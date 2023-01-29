Fashion Hits: Rashmika Mandanna To Sidharth Malhotra; Bollywood Celebrities Who Won Hearts With Their Unmissable Fashion Game

CELEBRITIES never miss a chance to set new trends for fashion and beauty. The tinsel town members always leave their fans awestruck with their unmissable fashion choices, be it with their airport looks, promotion looks, or casual looks. With an interesting mix and match of western, casual, ethnic, and formal, Bollywood celebrities never fail to set the bar high and be an inspiration to us. On the last day of this week, we bring you some gorgeous fashion hits of tinsel town from which you can take inspiration to upgrade your fashion closet.

1. Sara Ali Khan

Kedarnath star was unmissable in a gorgeous white sharara set with intricate embroidery. The actress paired the sharara with natural makeup parted hair, and studded earrings with a white potli bag and looked mesmerizing.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

While promoting her movie 'Mission Majnu' with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika aced the game of casual fashion with a tube denim top and matching denim crop top. She looked aesthetic in a high waist khaki pants. She completed her look with nude makeup, a hair bun, and dainty accessories, and was definitely a treat to the sore eyes.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

At the success bash of 'Mission Majnu', Sidharth Malhotra was captured wearing a black T-shirt and pants with a heart-throbing smile. The actor aced the casual fashion game with utmost grace and looked absolutely handsome in the casual wear.

4. Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous while donning a stunning red and blue striped zipper dress with a thigh-slit. She paired her look with a half ponytail, radiant makeup, and hoop earrings.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's sultry saree avatar set the internet on fire. She rules the fashion world with her gorgeous sartorial choices. In her recent post, she donned a dark brown saree with a big white beaded nose ring with a sensual pose. She styled her overall look with minimal nude brown makeup and heavily kohled eyes.

6. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked like a ray of sunshine in her recent casual yet chic avatar. She was seen donning an off-shoulder yellow top and a pair of icy blue denim for an event in Mumbai. The actress paired her look with minimal dewy makeup, making her style worth bookmarking.