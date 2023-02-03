Fashion Friday: 5 Times Malaika Arora Took Our Breath Away With Her Makeup Looks

IN ADDITION to being one of Bollywood's sexiest, fittest, and smallest actresses, Malaika Arora is also a mother. Malaika never passes up the chance to flaunt her stylish outfits and gorgeous looks. Malaika Arora is a style icon. Her fitness aspirations and perfect skin are truly motivating. The stunning diva's presence at red-carpet occasions leaves us speechless. Listed below are a handful of the diva's most stunning beauty poses.

Little Rosy

While on vacation, Malaika Arora maintains simplicity. She chooses a skin-toned foundation with delicate blush, a hint of mascara, and a pink lip colour, which is all the diva needs.

Bronzed Metallic

Malaika had glistening eyelids, kohled eyes, bronzed cheeks with highlights, and a brownish gloss on her lips. When the actor chooses to go metallic, she makes sure she is fully costumed.

Glamorised And Dewy

Malaika Arora opts for a dewy look for a dramatic night out or a red carpet occasion. She looks stunning in a sparkling outfit with her accentuated cheekbones, shimmering eyes, finely drawn wing eyeliner, and glossy lip colour.

Kokl-Rimmed Eyes

Malaika Arora chooses kohl-rimmed eyes and wears little makeup for the rest of her face. Her bold eyes and nude lip colour go together well. Why not keep the rest straightforward while wearing a complicated suit and wanting to draw attention to only one feature?

Little Matte

The cosmetics worn by Maliaka Arora are ideal for a joyous event. Matte makeup that has well-contoured cheekbones, subtle kohled eyes, and glistening eyelids is a nice option. ideal when you want to keep your makeup stylish but basic.