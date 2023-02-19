Fashion Flashback: Kriti Sanon To Sara Ali Khan; Bollywood Celebrities Who Won Hearts With Their Chic Fashion Game

CELEBRITIES always dress up in sync with trends in the world of fashion. Fashion keeps evolving, and so do Bollywood celebrities. Every day, new fashion trends come out which set the fashion bars high. Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and many others glam up in graceful and bold outfits and are an inspiration for their fans. Be it ethnic, western wear, or casual, celebrities never fail to impress us with their chic and classy fashion game. Therefore, we bring you some of the most gorgeous and classy fashion moments by fan-favorite Bollywood divas.

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's chic look in the pastel green co-rd set is something you can't miss. Kriti played muse to designer Alex Perry and graced this green pastel co-ord set. She looks every bit of glam in this sleeveless cropped top featuring a plunging neckline and corset details.

2. Sara Ali Khan

The 'Kedarnath' star, Sara Ali Khan aced an ethnic look in a gharara styled by Tanya Gharvi. She looked radiant in the gharara set which featured embellished mirrors, gota, and aari threadwork. The dress featured a plunging neckline with short sleeves and paired with a see-through dupatta.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is a treat to the eyes in a multi-colored bodycon dress. She gave major fashion goals in the dress which had hues of blue, pink, black, orange, and white. She ditched jewelry and wore block heels to complete her overall look.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's latest fashion in a slinky backless lime dress from Marias Lucias Hohan won several hearts. She look breathtaking as she carried the outfit effortlessly. The dress featured a one-shoulder design with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

5. Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks stunning in this long dress from her Maldives diaries. She looked mesmerising in this pastel pink cotton dress as she posed at the beach. Her dress featured a plunging neckline, corset patterns, and long flowy tiered skirt details below the waist.